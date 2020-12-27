By David Adenuga, Bauchi

The Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) has inaugurated the NAFOWA Little Angels Creche and Kindergarten School in Bauchi.

The National President of NAFOWA, Hajiya Hafsat Abubakar, who is also the wife to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, inaugurated the school at the Air Force Base, Bauchi, the state capital.

According to her, the school, which would be for children of NAF personnel and the public, has modern facilities that would improve the basic education of the children and sharpen their learning foundation.

Abubakar explained that NAFOWA is focused on providing good education in a safe and secured environment.

She added that during her last official visit to the NAF Base at Bauchi, over 300 women, widows, youths and orphans were trained in different vocational skills with subsequent empowerment by the NAFOWA Skills Acquisition and Vocational Training Programme in Bauchi and Azare.

Abubakar said ”The occasion that brought us here today is indeed an epoch-making one. The commissioning of the newly built and well furnished NAFOWA Little Angels School, NAF Base Bauchi. It’s the first of its kind in this base and this school which has been a dream has finally come true.”

” I can see so much transformation has occurred within the base environment and it’s indeed a great testament to the good work being done by the Nigerian Air Force Special Operations Command and they indeed deserve a big kudos.”

”I am so proud of what has been achieved in this beautiful edifice by the Chairperson, NAFOWA Special Operations Command, Mrs Jummai Ohwo. When she intimated me about building a school in Bauchi, I was excited, as the value this school will add to this environment cannot be over-emphasised.”

”In my excitement, I also wondered if it was achievable, considering the general economic downturn experienced around the world, which was even complicated by the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown.”

”But in a tenacious and dedicated manner and in nine short weeks, with the maximum moral and financial support of the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, AVM Charles Ohwo, this beautiful project has been achieved and hereby delivered today by Mrs Jummai Ohwo for commissioning. This is highly commendable and worthy of emulation. I congratulate and thank them both for this great vision and this huge investment in the education of our children and little ones.”

”Education is a great passion of our dear association NAFOWA. Creche, Nursery and Primary Schools are one of our hallmark programmes all across the geopolitical zones of the nation. We are committed to providing quality education to children in a safe and secured environment and we do all this in service to humanity.”