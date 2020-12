Chief of Army Staff, LT Gen. Tukur Burutai

The Chief of Army Conference has commenced its 2020 edition.

The event will highlight the commissioning of Nigeria Army Projects in Abuja.

In attendance virtually is President Muhammadu Buhari, Present at the event, are Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, Chief of Army Staff, LT Gen. Tukur Burutai, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisaki, amongst other dignitaries.