By Chris Njoku, Owerri

A syndicate that specialises in abducting children of two to three years old using biscuits and candies as baits has been smashed by the Abia State Police Command.

The syndicate was smashed on Friday by the new security outfit, Rapid Response Squad, RRS, established by the Commissioner of Police, Abia State, CP Janet Agbede.

The Commissioner of Police who paraded the kidnappers at the command headquarters, said that the kidnappers were caught at various locations.

According to him, the police arrested them after they abducted children belonging to one Mrs Happiness Monday and Mrs Rejoice Ikechukwu both of Umuochialla village in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State.

“The women reported to the Police that their children, Master Marvelous Monday aged three years and Master David Ikechukwu aged three years respectively were abducted by unknown persons. Based on the complaints , operatives of the State Rapid Squad, RRS, led by its Commander, SP Johnbull Obioguru, swung into action.

“The investigation resulted in the arrest of Chinonso Slyvanus aged 17 years from Umuochalla in Osisioma Local Government Area at his hideout in Owerri, the Imo State capital and

Ekene Duru aged 31 years from Ariaria by Umuochalla , Osisioma who was arrested in his hideout at Enugu, Enugu State.”

It was gathered that after the arrest of Chinonso Slyvanus and Ekene Duru by operatives of the RRS, they called their buyers one Rose Okoro aged 45 years from 5 OPM Avenue Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Ngozi Ukpai, aged 38 years from Igwurita, Port Harcourt who bought the kidnapped children from them at N200,000 for each.

It was learnt that when Ngozi and Rose came to their normal meeting point to do their ill-fated business as usual, they were rounded up by men of Rapid Respond Squad (RRS).

Rose and Ngozi who confessed that they bought the abducted children from Chinonso Slyvanus and Ekene Duru at the rate of N200,000 and resold the children at the rate of N450,000 to one Chidi Okoro who runs a clinic named Prostel Hospital formerly known as God’s Favour Hospital and Maternity Umuode in Osisioma.