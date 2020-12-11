The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom has awarded Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie the “Africa Freedom Prize 2020.”

The award will be presented digitally on 14 December 2020.

In her award-winning works, Adichie relentlessly addresses the central social grievances and political challenges of our time.

As one of the most important intellectual champions of women’s rights, she inspires people around the world in their pursuit of freedom.

“Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is the long-lost, undogmatic voice of liberal feminism in the 21st century,” explains Prof. Dr. Karl-Heinz Paqué, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, the jury’s decision.

“She represents the success and self-image of a new generation of African women writers who are increasingly making their voices heard on the world literary stage.

“In her fight for freedom and self-determination for women, Adichie contributes to the consolidation of liberal values and goals – not only in Africa, but all over the world.”

“I very much appreciate the honour of The Africa Freedom Prize. It is always gratifying to be recognised, and particularly so in this case, to join the good company of others who share my commitment to our beloved continent,” Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie said.

The event will be hosted by South African media personality Redi Tlhabi, with a special musical performance by Zolani Mahola on Sunday December 14, 2020 at 1 PM WAT online via these links – https://www.facebook.com/FNFAfrica/ or https://plus.freiheit.org/africa-freedom-prize-2020.

