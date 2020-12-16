In view of the construction of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project, the Federal Government announced on Tuesday that China will disburse a loan of $2.6bn to Nigeria as part of its 85% contribution to the project.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, and Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, made the disclosure while inspecting the project in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

The AKK pipeline construction project which began in July 2020 is 85 per cent funded by the Bank of China and Sinosure, a Chinese export and credit insurance corporation, while the Federal Government, represented by NNPC, provides 15 per cent equity.

Mrs Ahmed, speaking during the project inspection, said:

“We have to give a sovereign guarantee to the lender so that the loan is concluded.

“I’m glad to say that the loan has been concluded and very soon, the disbursement will start.

“We are glad that gas is being piped across this line from Ajaokuta to Kaduna to Kano. This will help to revive industries in those parts of the country and create jobs.”

Kyari in his contribution said only an act of God can stop the project because the Bank of China had approved the loan and the project would continue till its financial close.

“This project has not stopped for one day since it started. We will complete this project on time, on schedule and on cost. We will deliver this project.

“We borrowed money, 85 per cent of the total project scope as loan and then we provided 15 per cent as equity from NNPC’s own resources.

“So the 85 per cent that will come from our Chinese partners will be available for drawdown.” Mr Kyari, according to The Punch, said security was being built around the pipeline, which includes the deployment of optic fibre lines that would run parallel to the pipeline such that at any infraction, the corporation would know about it and act. “More importantly we are using the best of technology so that we will bury the pipes deeper than normal and we don’t think that there is any high level of risk associated with this pipeline,” Kyari said.

