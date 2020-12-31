The official did not give specific dates but said the rollout would begin soon and at a significantly reduced cost.

Zheng Zhongwei, head of the research and development working group, said the vaccine was a public good and the cost of production was the only basis for pricing.

Zeng then added that the vaccine must be provided free of charge for all citizens.

Sinopharm is a state-owned pharmaceutical company with two vaccine candidates among China’s five experimental treatments in international final stage trials.

The approval followed an announcement on Wednesday, 30 December, by Sinopharm that phase 3 trials had found its vaccine to be 79% effective. This followed trials conducted in the UAE reporting 86% efficacy earlier in December.

Sinopharm and rival developer Sinovac have created their vaccines via the most traditional method of using an inactive virus to trigger an immune response. They are more difficult to manufacture quickly than other types and have the potential to cause an imbalanced immune response but have shown historic success.

Mao Junfeng, head of consumer products at China’s industry ministry, said vaccine producers had ramped up production capacity.

“We believe China’s vaccine production will meet the demand for large scale vaccination, and looking ahead the ministry will follow the plans of the central government and help enterprises expand production capacity and make sure a smooth production and supply chain will provide effective and accessible vaccines for the people.

In September the UAE was the first country outside China to approve emergency use of a Sinopharm vaccine. It has since been made available in Bahrain and shipped to Egypt, while Morocco is planning to rely on it to vaccinate 80% of its adult population. Other countries have signed on to receive the Sinovac vaccine.