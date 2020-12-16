For the second year in a row, the Chinese government has claimed the top spot for throwing the highest number of Journalists in prisons, a report released by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has revealed.

The CPJ which is an independent press freedom advocacy organisation, in its report, said, “China, which arrested several journalists for their coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, was the world’s worst jailer for the second year in a row.

“It was followed by Turkey, which continues to try journalists free on parole and arrests new ones.

“Egypt, which went to great lengths to keep custody of journalists not convicted of any crime and Saudi Arabia, follow in that order.’’

The CPJ’s annual global survey showed that as of December 1, 2020, at least 274 journalists were jailed, exceeding the high of 272 in 2016.

The report noted that many of 47 prisoners in China were serving long sentences or were jailed in the Xinjiang “without any charge disclosed’’.

It further noted that at a time when the coronavirus rampaged Wuhan, Beijing arrested several journalists for coverage that went against the official narrative.

“The three still jailed on Dec. 1 include independent video journalist, Zhang Zhan, who began posting reports from Wuhan on Twitter and YouTube in early February and was arrested on May 14.

“Her videos include interviews with local business owners and workers on the impact of COVID-19 and the government’s response to it,’’ the report said.

Zhang Zhan, according to media outlet, Xinhua, was one of several journalists who relied heavily on social media as all other media outlets are heavily censored or controlled by the state.

“Her videos are likely still available to a global audience because they are hosted by companies outside China.

“But CPJ found that similar content produced by others who were later jailed had been taken down for reasons that were not clear.

“This hinders research and underscoring longstanding concerns about transparency by global tech giants like Google, Twitter, and Facebook,’’ the CPJ said.

The report further stated that in China, diplomatic spats appeared putting the foreign media in increased peril, and this year, over a dozen journalists working for the U.S. publications in China were expelled.

“Australian citizen, Cheng Lei, a business news anchor for state-run broadcaster China Global Television Network, was arrested in August for allegedly endangering national security amid tension between China and Australia.

“This makes her the second Australian journalist in custody after blogger Yang Hengjun, who has been held on espionage charges since January 2019,’’ the report highlighted.

Like this: Like Loading...