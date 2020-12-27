China on November 6, 2020, reportedly become the world’s first country to have successfully sent the 6G communications test satellite into the orbit from the Taiyuan satellite launch center in the Shanxi province.

The technology is expected to be over 100 times faster than 5G.

The 6G communications test satellite was launched into the orbit along with 12 other satellites.

It involves the use of high-frequency terahertz waves to achieve data transmission speeds many times faster than 5G is likely to be capable of.

The satellite also carries technology which will be used for crop disaster monitoring and forest fire prevention.

The next-generation mobile access technology, which won’t have formal specifications worked out for a number of years, has started to gain momentum as major industry players back a launch as early as 2030.

In telecommunications, 6G will be the sixth generation standard for wireless communications technologies supporting cellular data networks. It is the planned successor to 5G and will likely be significantly faster, at speeds of 95 Gbit/s.

Like its predecessors, 6G networks will be broadband cellular networks, in which the service area is divided into small geographical areas called cells. Several companies (Nokia, Huawei, Samsung, LG, Apple) have shown interest in 6G, it will likely become commercially available in 2030.

Like this: Like Loading...