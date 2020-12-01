China has successfully put another probe on the moon, Chang’e the robotic moon lander touched down on the lunar surface a week after blasting off from Hainan Island, South China, on November 23.

According to BBC, a video broadcast by the state-run CCTV network appears to show the moment the probe touched down. The lander is expected to spend the next couple of days examining its surroundings and gathering up surface materials.

China science also tweeted at 3:19pm GM; “breaking The Chang’e-5 successfully landed on the near side of the moon, China’s national space administration (CNSA) announced on Tuesday, 1 December.

The Chang’e 5 probe will collect rock samples for Earth return from the Moon’s Oceanus Procellarum region.

The landing marks the fourth stage of the Chinese lunar exploration programme that began in 2003, and saw the Change’3 probe land on the Moon’s far side last year.

The US space agency NASA tweeted; “with Chang’e 5 China has launched an effort to join the US and the former soviet union in obtaining lunar samples, we hope China shares its data with the global scientific community to enhance our understanding of the moon like our apollo missions did and the artemis program will.

The Chang’e 5 consists of four modules, including a lander designed to scoop up lunar rock samples from about 6.6ft (2m) below the surface.

The samples will allow scientists to more precisely calibrate the chronometer they use to age surfaces on the inner solar system planets.

These samples are expected to return to Earth by December 17.

Like this: Like Loading...