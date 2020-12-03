A 350-member echelon of China’s seventh peacekeeping infantry battalion to Juba, South Sudan, on Thursday departed north China’s Tianjin on a one-year mission.

They are the first batch of the 700-strong peacekeeping infantry battalion dispatched by China to the East African country.

The team will be tasked with carrying out armed patrols, responding to conflicts and protecting civilians, among other peacekeeping missions.

They have undergone a three-month training session covering more than 150 subjects to enhance their professionalism and emergency response capabilities.

The second echelon will depart for South Sudan in late December.

(Xinhua/NAN)