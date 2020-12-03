The Chinese government have stepped up their efforts to influence President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration, a US intelligence official has said, BBC reports.
William Evanina from the US Office of the director of national intelligence said the Chinese were also focusing on people close to Mr Biden’s team.
Mr Evanina said it was an influence campaign on steroids.
A justice department official said more than 1,000 suspected Chinese agents had fled the US.
In Wednesday’s virtual discussion at the Aspen Institute think tank, Mr Evanina said China had been attempting to meddle in the US efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine and recent American elections.
He said; “We’ve also seen an uptick, which was planned and we predicted that China would now re-vector their influence campaigns to the new Biden administration.
“So that’s one area we’re going to be very keen on making sure the new administration understands that influence, what it looks like, what it tastes like, what it feels like when you see it.
Both Mr Biden and President Donald Trump traded bitter accusations during the recent White House campaign of being influenced by Beijing.
Mr Trump focused on business dealings by his rival’s son Hunter Biden in China, while the Democratic candidate highlighted Mr Trump’s Chinese bank account.
During the same think tank discussion on Wednesday, John Demers, chief of the justice department’s national security division, said hundreds of Chinese researchers with ties to their country’s military had been identified by FBI investigators over the summer.
Mr Demers said the inquiry began when US authorities arrested five or six Chinese researchers who had hidden their affiliation with the people’s liberation army (PLA).
The US state department had said back then that it would only welcome Chinese students who do not further the Chinese Communist Party’s goals of military dominance.
