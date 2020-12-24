Our Reporter

The Lagos State based Chinese community in conjunction with Huaxing Arts Troupe has awarded scholarships to about 60 students from different schools in the state.

The scholarships were presented to the students by the Chairman, Chinese Community in Lagos, Mr. Eric Ni, and were supported by the Director of Kiddies Vision and Young Ministers Competition, Mrs Nnenna Umeohia.

The scholarships were part of activities to mark the 2020 Christmas and New Year Party for the children in different schools within the state.

The programme was aimed at further promoting the Chinese Language and culture among Nigerian students as well as creates stronger ties with the host community.

The party was celebrated in line with the Covid-19 protocols and it had a limited number of children in attendance, unlike the previous years, especially in 2020 that have over 2000 children in attendance.

The colorful event began with performances from children projecting Nigeria culture, followed by different Chinese cultural plays, including Lion Dance, Christmas Children’s Song, Kung Fu performance, and Dragon Dance.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Eric Ni, said: “This is to promote the cultures of the two countries among students, as we celebrate Christmas with the students; we find it necessary to award scholarships to most brilliant Nigerian students and to ensure the continuation of the good relationship between China and Nigeria.

“Since we all stayed and work in Nigeria, we must continue to have a better environment, helping each other, with a happy place for everyone,” he added

In response, the Director of Kiddies Vision and Young Ministers Competition, Mrs. Nnenna Umeohia thanked the Chinese community for the show of love in organising the event and scholarship despite the situation around the world.