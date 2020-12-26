The economic damage has been cushioned by monetary policy and a huge fiscal stimulus, but political disagreements over a new stimulus package could leave around 14 million Americans without unemployment benefit payments in the new year.

“For some time, an overarching theme of global economics has been the economic and soft power struggle between the United States and China, the Covid-19 pandemic and corresponding economic fallout have certainly tipped this rivalry in China’s favour, says the CEBR report.

The report says that after a strong post-pandemic rebound in 2021, the US economy will grow by about 1.9% annually from 2022-24 and then slow to 1.6% in the years after that.

By contrast, the Chinese economy is tipped to grow by 5.7% annually until 2025, and 4.5% annually from 2026-2030.

China’s share of the world economy has risen from just 3.6% in 2000 to 17.8% now and the country will become a high-income economy by 2023, the report says.