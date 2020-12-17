A crisis that broke out at a mining site in Ido-Oko, Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State has claimed the lives of a Chinese national identified as Kuang Zhang, and a Nigerian, Abdulhadi Musa,

According to reports, the incident happened about 4:30 pm on Tuesday after some Chinese nationals arrived at the mining site where some miners were working.

It was said that the Chinese team arrived at the site in the company of security operatives and directed the workers to leave immediately, claiming they had a license from the federal and state government to use the site.

However, the workers refused to leave the site, claiming they owned it and an altercation ensued. The physical fracas soon degenerated into a crisis which led to the death of Zhang and Musa.

The Nation reports that another Chinese national was beaten to a coma while another miner sustained bullet wounds.

A source familiar with the development said policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), stormed the site to restore peace.

“The swiftness of the policemen prevented a lot of deaths. One Hausa and a Chinese were killed. The scenario was terrible because other people sustained injuries,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola said, “Our men were deployed in the scene. Kuang Zhang and Abdulhadi Musa died and their bodies have been deposited in Wesley Guild Hospital morgue, Ilesha.

“The Chinese that was beaten to a coma and the injured miner are responding to treatment at Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesha. The matter is still under investigation.”

