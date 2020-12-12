Olaitan Ganiu

CHIOMA Akpotha has secured a fresh endorsement. And this time, it’s with a pasta company.

Akpotha was recently unveiled as the brand ambassador for Crown Premium Pasta, a product of Crown Flour Mill Limited.

For her new deal, Akpotha will promote the pasta brands comprising Crown Premium Spaghetti, and Crown Premium Twist Cavatto Macaroni, to her family, friends, and ever-amazing fans.

Speaking at the unveiling event in Lagos, the actress expressed optimism over the contract.

“I’m really excited to be representing the Crown Premium Pasta range of delicious pasta products which are non-sticky, delicious, and healthy to consume.”

Akpotha’s career in Nollywood began in 2000 when she was featured in the movie ‘The Apple’. She has since featured in over 350 movies and has six movie production credits under her belt as a producer.