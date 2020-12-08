Choreographer Izzy Odigie Drops Her Highly-Anticipated Dance Film Iziegbe

Nigerian-American choreographer/creative director Izzy Odigie drops her highly anticipated dance film Iziegbe, via her company TRYBE.

Iziegbe is a self-titled project that speaks to who Izzy is as an individual, peer, and creative. A sample from the film first appeared as Wizkid’s official dance video for “Ginger” featuring Burna Boy, which has now racked up 1 million-plus view on Youtube.

Izzy received favorable nods from the New York Times, Revolt TV, and Bella Naija; the latter guaranteed viewers “will love this dance video.”

The full-length film features 5-additional videos all titled after various flowers. Odigie speaks on her various moods throughout, connecting the visuals with their corresponding floral names.

In its entirety, this piece presents both a visual and emotional experience with interpretive moves and unique sounds.

Izzy dedicates this project to individuals who have had a significant influence on her career, i.e. Picture



Kodak (late), whom the final visual in the film tributes.

