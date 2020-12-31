Chrissy Teigen Shares Inspiration Behind Quitting Intake Of Alcohol

Chrissy Teigen has shared her inspiration for giving up alcohol, revealing she’s now embracing a sober lifestyle according to reports by HuffPost.

The model and media personality has garnered a devoted social media following in recent years and told her Instagram followers on Wednesday that she is now four weeks sober.

Posting a photo of writer Holly Whitaker’s book Quit Like A Woman on her Instagram story, Chrissy explained:

One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend. I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep. I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read.

Quit Like A Woman has been described as a “groundbreaking look at drinking culture and a road map to cutting out alcohol in order to live our best lives without the crutch of intoxication”.

In October, Chrissy and her husband, Grammy-winning musician John Legend, received a wave of support when they shared the news of the heartbreaking loss of their third child ― a son they’d named Jack ― after weeks of pregnancy complications.

Chrissy has been open about the mental and physical journey she’s been on since then, and last week posted a new update on Instagram, in which she spoke of her sadness that she will “never be pregnant again”.

Chrissy Teigen is an American model, television personality, author, and entrepreneur. She made her professional modeling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010.