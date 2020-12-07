By Omolara Akintoye

Nigerians have been urged to light the world with love and hope despite the ravaging coronavirus pandemic in the Yuledtide.

Speaking at the launch of the “Light the world” campaign tagged 2020 Light the World One by One by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints held in Lagos, the Presiding Officer, Area- Seventy, Elder Chigbundu, said the Church is lighting up the world from December 1-25 with various activities.

Such activities, he said, entail giving hope to the hopeless, caring for the needy, the sick, celebrating the birth of our Lord Jesus, among others.

“The program is an initiative of the church and we want other denominations to join us to celebrate the Lord Jesus.

“This period is a season of Christmas, a season when Jesus was born, this December, the promise remains the same.

“As we serve others the way Jesus served, we can end this year on a hopeful note. The light of hope still shines bright even with this pandemic, find time to light the world,” Chigbundu, who was represented by Stake President, Agege Stake, Asuquo Udobong, said.

Director, Public Affairs of the church, Mr. Ikpe Nkanang, said the Yuledtide should be used as new opportunities to # Light the world.

While urging all to show love and care to others at this period, Nkanang enjoined everyone to spend wisely at this period.

Managing Director, The Sun Publishing Ltd. Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, said the phrase ‘Light the world’ is an implication that the world is in darkness.”

The darkness, he explained, is “because a time of total degeneration fathers are raping their daughters, mothers are luring their sons, homosexuality is very rampant, this is no doubt perilous times. Hence the need for light.

“Light connotes holiness, goodness, and for us to be light of the world, we must do those things that Jesus wants us to do, put God first in whatever you do, and be grateful to God for all that He has done. Shun evil and be ready to help others.

“Even with the pandemic that is still ravaging the world, we must have compassion and love for others and be ready to render help to others at this time,” Onuoha said.