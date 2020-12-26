By Emmanuel Oladesu

Senator Tokunbo Abiru yesterday urged Lagosians to celebrate the Yuletide with caution and compliance.

He also charged them to observe and remember the ideals and values that Jesus Christ died for as the Saviour of the world.

Abiru said in a statement that Jesus Christ preached righteousness and uprightness among all men, adding that He emphasised fairness and justice among the leaders that hold power in trust for the people.

He said Jesus Christ also stands for a society free of corruption, moral perversion and violence of all kinds.

Abiru urged Lagosians to consciously reflect on the ideals and values, in the light of what Nigeria has been going through in the recent times .

He noted that governments at different levels ard seeking measures to address health, economic and security challenges confronting the country.

Abiru said:” As a country of diverse people, curiously in search of solutions to its social, economic, political and security challenges, we must internalise and daily observe the values Jesus taught and defended as a way to restore sanity in our political system.

”We now live at a challenging time that places great responsibility on us amid the renewed wave of COVID-19. According to different reports, there is a new strain of the pandemic requiring us all to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols.”

He added:” As we mark this season, we must not throw caution to the wind. Never at all! Rather, we must exercise our freedom with eternal caution and with a deep sense of responsibility to curtail the spread of the pandemic through strict compliance and observance of the COVID-19 protocols

“We owe ourselves the eternal duty – not just the government – to regularly wash our hands; avoid crowded places; wear our face shields always; use our nose covers religiously and comply with the protocols that have been issued to stop the spread of the pandemic in our communities.

‘’It is my utmost joy to celebrate this joyous occasion with you. While sharing love and care to the needy during this season, you must, as well, be conscious of our safety and security. I wish you all happy celebration.”