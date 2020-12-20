Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

THE Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, Mr Mike Okoli, has suspended all casual leave and directed all officers of the command to be on red alert during the festive season.

He gave the directive to police officers on Friday at the Police Officers’ Mess the end of the year gathering of senior police officers.

He directed the Divisional Police Officers and Head of Departments to rejig their strategy of fighting crime and enhance the visibility of policemen to ensure a peaceful yuletide in Bayelsa State.

He reiterated the command’s ban on the use of knockouts and unauthorised fireworks during the festive season.

The CP further assured members of the public of a peaceful festive season and enjoined the cooperation of all to forestall any untoward incident.