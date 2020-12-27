Daily News

Nollywood

…What killed Chico Ejiro, Kola Davis?

…Actors, actresses mourn

By Benjamin Njoku

Tributes have continued  to pour in following the sudden demise of two Nollywood producers, Chico Ejiro and Kola Davis, on  Christmas Day.

Ejiro, younger brother of  veteran producer, Zeb Ejiro, died in the early hours of Christmas Day from a seizure, while   Kola Davis reportedly died hours later.

Chico  was said to have   just concluded directing his new movie  before he met his untimely death.

According to sources close to him, Chico had malaria   and was promptly treated   in hospital about a month ago. He was just recovering from the ailment.

However, since the sad news broke, condolences have been   pouring in   on social media with colleagues   mourning the huge loss to the movie   industry.

The Midwest Movement   (Edo-Delta Indigenous Peoples Association)  , in a statement   by Dr. Pedro Obaseki, described the death of   Chico  as a huge blow to Nollywood, the larger Nigeria Creative Industry, Delta State, the Midwest (Bendel) Region, and Nigeria in general.

“He was a Prince of the nation’s Entertainment Empire. A celebrated veteran who helped to birth and sustain Nigeria’s film Industry (Nollywood). An Isoko man. A Delta Man. A Bendel Man, and arguably one of the Midwest Region’s gift to the Nigerian Nation,” the statement said.

“Our sincere condolences go to his family, his wife Joy Chico Ejiro, his brothers, Peter Red and Zeb Ejiro, OON (who is a pioneer member of the Midwest Movement), the Isoko nation, the Governor of Delta State and all Delta peoples, and the entire Nollywood and creative industry in Nigeria, where Chico was a celebrated trailblazer.

“Though Chico is physically no longer with us, his body of work and his numerous movies and productions will forever remain with us: a reminder of his sojourn on earth. Chico Ejiro’s legacy is etched on the sands of time.”

Also, paying tribute to the late film maker,

Madu   Chikwendu described  him  as “ an authentic Nollywood pioneer and a   hero .”

According to him, while the deceased   did not invent the “ kpa kpa kpa “ style which arguably made Nollywood the most efficient film industry , he popularized it .

“Efficiency fuelled by speed was primary for the man tabloids dubbed  ‘Mr.Prolific ‘.

Having cut his teeth in television like most Nollywood pioneers, he launched his movie career with Deadly Affair a partnership with Opa Williams.

“Chico’s Grandtouch Pictures was Nollywood in it’s boom years .

“We shall all miss ‘ Chikoski’  whom I communicated with on December 4 , 2020  a few hours before presenting a  keynote at ZUMA Film Festival Abuja .”

Lanre Falana expressed shock following the death of the popular producer.

“I’m still in shock, does anyone know what really happened? Just few week ago, he was celebrating his birthday. I can’t just comprehend this. What happened to Chico, was he sick?,” he asked.

On his own, Kabat Esosa Egbon described  Chico  as a “story teller   and a true legend, “ adding that he     understood the reality of Nollywood   right from the very beginning and he sought ways to work within the confines of  art and commercialism.

“He knew we couldn’t afford and didn’t have studios, so he thought out a pattern and   means of achieving RESULTS with what we had, “ Egbon said.

“He knew budgets were a problem and sought ways to work within those budgets , no matter how small..and still turn a profit.

“Chico was a storyteller. Don’t allow Chico sit you down to tell you a story Concept. He was adept at doing that. He was  master of his game.

‘His cheerful heart and ebullient personality had no room for negative and opposite people. Even if he offends you, he is   first to make peace and laugh over whatever the matter was.”

Meanwhile , breaking the news of Kola Davis demise on the film makers platform on WhatsApp , the Director General of The National Film and Video Censors Board, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, wrote, “ I heard that Kola Davis is also dead. He was a fine actor and director.”

Nicknamed Mr. Prolific, Ejiro was married to Joy Ejiro and they have four children. He has two brothers: Zeb Ejiro, the best-known of the new Nigerian cinema auteurs outside of the country, and Peter Red Ejiro, also a movie producer.

Chico was featured in the 2007 documentary ‘Welcome to Nollywood’, which followed him as he made ‘Family Affair 1’ and  ‘Family Affair 2’.

