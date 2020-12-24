The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has urged Abuja residents to use the occasion of Christmas to pray for the quick end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bello made the call in his Christmas message on Thursday in Abuja.

He enjoined the residents especially Christians to use the occasion of Christmas to reflect upon and rededicate themselves to the virtues of love and peace as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

The minister also admonished them to comply with all the guidelines on COVID-19 prevention as announced by the relevant health authorities. Bello, while felicitating with the residents of the territory especially the Christian faithful on the celebration of Christmas urged them to live together in unity.

He reminded them that the FCT was founded on the principles of love for country, respect for fellow citizens and peaceful co-existence in a united Nigeria.

He, therefore, urged all residents of the FCT to continue to imbibe these virtues as embodied by the season of Christmas.

The minister equally called on residents to be very cautious while celebrating Christmas in the face of the second wave of COVID-19 which was even more virulent than the first.

ALSO READ: Gov Emmanuel condemns youth involvement in cultism

“The basic measures, which have been proven to save lives, include physical distancing, hand washing, use of face mask and avoiding large gatherings,” he said.

He urged them not to be carried away by the euphoria of the festivities and let their guard down but to celebrate safely by obeying all the established health protocols.

Bello, who stressed the need for residents to be security conscious during the festivities, assured them that the security agencies had been adequately mobilised to protect lives and property during the holidays.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria