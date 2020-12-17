Christmas In The Air: Christmas Games Appear On Google For Kids

With Christmas just around the corner now, Google has launched several fun Christmas games to entertain the kids over the festive period.

The games can be found under Google’s Santa Village, and include educational and interactive activities for the whole family.

Google explained:

Santa’s Village is the perfect place for families to celebrate the season. You’ll find all your favourite characters together with fun, educational and interactive activities for every age.

Within Google’s Santa Village, you’ll find a range of games, including coding activities, games and quizzes about holiday traditions around the world, and games for people with an artistic flair.

Also, from Christmas Eve, Google will also include a Santa Tracker, to help you and your family track, Father Christmas, on his travels. They added:

On December 24th Santa’s Village transforms into a tracking experience where you can follow Santa and his reindeer as they deliver presents to kids around the world.

Several excited users have taken to Twitter to share their delight at the fun games. One user said: “This is a website that I go to every year as a tradition! Glad to be a part of the tradition for another year! Also, it’s interesting that now the loading screen has Santa and Mrs. Clause with masks.”

Another added: “Annual reminder, Google’s Santa Village is a great distraction/learning tool for kids in December.”