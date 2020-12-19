By Adesina Wahab

The Lagos State Government has directed public and private primary and secondary schools in the state to wind down the first term of the 2020/2021 academic session on Friday, 18th December 2020.

In a statement released by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Mrs Abiola.

Seriki-Ayeni, all public and private schools below the tertiary level in the state are to close for the Christmas and New Year holiday on Friday, 18th December 2020. Schools are to resume on Monday, 4th January 2021 in compliance with the Lagos State harmonized academic calendar.

It is important to note that boarders are to resume on Sunday, 3rd January 2021 while academic activities commence immediately.

According to the statement, all schools must ensure that they submit their School Reopening Plans on the Office of Education Quality Assurance website: www.oeqalagos.com. The plans which include Operational, Academic, Health and Safety, Data and Communication plans are to be uploaded on the website alongside four certificates of the online training, to complete the online registration process towards receiving the “Safe to Reopen” Clearance.

The “Safe to Reopen” Clearance visits will commence upon resumption of 2nd term with schools whose plans have scored 60% following review. Schools with review scores lower than 60% will be provided mentoring support and will be required to resubmit their plans.

Schools that are yet to commence the online registration and training process should visit the Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Alausa, Lagos as the online portal has closed for this activity.

Parents are advised to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols at home while all school proprietors and school administrators are enjoined to also ensure compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols when schools resume for 2nd term on Monday, 4th January 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria