By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has reminded the people of Kaduna state to reject the negativity of the demagogues who seek to turn them against each other just because their faiths and tongues may differ.

In a Christmas message which he released on Thursday evening, the governor also asked them to ‘’ commit to peace and goodwill towards all.’’

‘’ We can all, as Christians as well as Muslims, emulate the example of Jesus Christ. We can strive to be better than we are today, combining our faith with exemplary conduct.

‘’We pray to God Almighty that the blessings and lessons of Christmas will spread all through our state and move us to be better people,’’ he added.

The governor noted that ‘’the festive aspects of our celebration of Christmas may be limited by the reality of the second wave of life-threatening Covid-19 infections.’’

‘’But as people of faith, we know that God’s love is unlimited; that amidst the trials and tribulations that confront us, the Almighty still avails us many reasons for joy in His Grace and gratitude for His protections,’’ he argued.

According to El-Rufai, ‘’each one of us has a vital duty of personal responsibility as part of the collective action that is essential to curbing the spread of Covid-19.

He appealed to all residents to comply with the current public health regulations and practice personal responsibility by wearing their facemasks, observing social distance, washing their hands regularly with soap and water, and avoiding large gatherings, adding that ‘’together we can beat Covid-19!’’

El Rufai enjoined the people ‘’ to make our state peaceful and safe for everyone by upholding peace and harmony.’’

‘’Let us celebrate Christmas and the New Year with the sense of responsibility that we observed during the Easter and two Eid celebrations that took place in this year of this deadly pandemic,’’ he appealed.

