Oyetola

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has urged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of love that Jesus Christ epitomised.

This is as the Governor rejoiced with Christians in the State and across the country for witnessing yet another Christmas celebration.

The governor in a Christmas message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said the celebration offered Nigerians the opportunity to reflect on God’s love and compassion for man as epitomised in the gift of Christ to the world.

Oyetola who particularly enjoined Christians in the State of Osun to use the Christmas period to reflect on their relationship with one another and show love to their neighbours, also urged the people to shun religious sentiment and work together for the progress of the State.

This was just as he called on Osun residents and citizens in particular and Nigerians, in general, to ensure that all celebrations are done in moderation and in adherence to all COVID-19 protocols to limit the spread of the disease.

Furthermore, Oyetola urged Christians to use the occasion to pray to God to intervene to flatten the curve of the Coronavirus.

He said, “Christmas is a time for friends, for family, and forgiving and sharing. This year’s celebration has presented us with an opportunity to once more show love and share.



“Also, Christmas symbolises hope as it marks the birth of Jesus Christ, the prince of peace. I, therefore, urge all Nigerians to use this period to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity in the country.

“While this is traditionally a time for joy and celebration, I urge us all to do so in moderation. This period calls for introspection and continued prayers for our dear State and nation, taking into consideration the continued rise in cases of Covid19.

“We must ensure we be our brothers’ keepers by adhering to all Covid19 protocols.

“Let me reiterate that all youth carnivals, the countdown to new year ceremonies have been banned.

“Let us use this season to increase our acts of kindness and touch the less privileged in our society. We are now not just responsible for securing each other’s health, but for helping to secure each others’ livelihood.

“I urge us all to keep our hopes alive despite the challenges facing the nation and the world at large.”