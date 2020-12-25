A photo combination of PDP logo and a Christmas tree.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use the Christmas and yuletide celebrations to rekindle hope and trust in God’s divine intervention in the affairs of the nation.

It made the appeal in a statement on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, to commemorate this year’s Christmas.

The party believes Christmas rekindles faith that all hope is not lost for Nigeria, claiming that the failures of the current administration have led to widespread economic hardship and worsened insecurity in the country.

It also decried that under the circumstances, most families have nothing to celebrate with as many were mourning the losses from the increased rate of insecurity.

“Nevertheless, we must keep hope alive and find strength in God’s unfailing intervention as demonstrated with the gift of salvation in the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ.

“Indeed, Christmas offers us a great lesson as a nation that no matter how long darkness, characterised by violence, oppression, economic repression, hunger, abuse of rights, disregard to the need of the people, and widespread corruption, as we have witnessed in the last five years, may appear to dominate, salvation will surely come as exemplified in the birth of the saviour,” the PDP said.

It added, “Our party, therefore, urges Nigerians to use this period to intensify their bond of unity, as well as comfort and reach out to one another in love so that the joy that Christmas brings would not be lost.”

The PDP stressed that Nigerian leaders must have some introspection, show remorse, and review their policies which it said have brought anguish to the people.

It prayed to God for healing, stability, and prosperity of the country, as well as blissful Christmas and yuletide celebrations.