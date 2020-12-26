Sly foundation

In a bid to cushion the challenges that came with 2020 the Sly Foundation took joy to the faces of the old, needy and impoverished in two Delta State communities; Emeragha and Omavovwe Communities both in Ughelli North Delta State.

The convener of the Sly Foundation Mr.Omobor Sylvester who hails from Agbarha in Ughelli North Local Government Area alongside Nigerian Ace comedian Whale Mouth and many other good friends and members of the the Sly Foundation came out enmasse to put smiles on the faces of the very old, sick and poor who could barely provide for themselves and family this festive season.

Omobor said “ Nothing is as soothing as when the very old prays for you as most of them expressed their gratitude in prayers.

“From Emeragha we walked down to the next which is Omavovwe community and the gestures was nothing less than the former.

“We made sure that two hundred homes has a reason to celebrate this festive season.

“My daily mission is simple: to put food on the tables of our hungry neighbours and get more people out of poverty and problems. Giving is not determined by how much you have but how much your heart truly desires to sacrifice.

“The full extent of the problem of hunger is not obvious to most of us. We only see the homeless, but there are a great number of working poor, struggling to survive, who don’t have enough money to put adequate food on the table. We must find a solution to this ever-increasing problem — and quickly.