CRISTIANO Ronaldo posted a Christmas message to his followers as he focuses on the festive season as a welcome distraction with his Juventus side struggling in the league.

The Portuguese forward is taking time off during the Italian winter break, with Juventus not playing again until January 3.

Ronaldo captioned the photo on social media: ‘We wish you a Merry Christmas!! Full of love, health and happiness’

The 35-year-old is pictured with Rodriguez along with ten-year-old son Cristiano Junior, twins Eva and Mateo and daughter Alana, all three.

Ronaldo was not the only top attacking talent celebrating the festive season as Luis Suarez posted an image of him and his family in front of a Christmas tree.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah joined in the festive fun by posing with his family in front of a lavishly-decorated Christmas tree

But few had celebrations quite as hilarious as Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, who shared a picture on Instagram of himself dressed up as a turkey, with the caption: ‘Me after the first lockdown – Merry Christmas everyone’.

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford posted a picture of him relaxing in front of his Christmas tree and the Manchester United and England man gave thanks to those who helped in his battle to combat child hunger.

Meanwhile, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne posted a festive snap and him and his family ahead of a busy festive schedule with Pep Guardiola’s squad.

City host Newcastle late on Boxing Day with De Bruyne expected to be training on Christmas Day.

The 29-year-old was pictured with wife Michele Lacroix, sons Mason and Rome and newborn Suri who was born in September.

In other sports, UFC superstar Conor McGregor was pictured celebrating the greatest Christmas gift of all; the news that he is expecting a third child with fiancee Dee Devlin.