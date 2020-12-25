…Tasks residents on adherence to COVID-19 protocols

By Chris Ochayi

The Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Executive Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has enjoined citizens to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ so that the world could be peaceful.

He also extended Christmas greetings to all Christians faithful in the Area Council and wished them a very happy Christmas.

Candido who described this season as a period where the virtues of Jesus Christ have to be demonstrated by all and sundry, urged the residents to emulate him so that the world could be peaceful.

While congratulating the Christians community as they celebrate this Christmas, he enjoined them all to eshrew bitterness, love each other, live in accordance to the Christiandom and celebrate in peace.

According to him, “Christmas is a period where the virtues of Jesus Christ have to be demonstrated by all citizens as Jesus Christ lived and died for us, because of that we must have to do everything possible to emulate Him so that the world can be peaceful.

“And it is my appeal to the residents of Abuja Municipal Area Council to eschew bitterness, live with one another, love each other and live in accordance to the Christiandom since Jesus Christ Himself is peace and that is what he lived and died for.”

On the second wave of Covid-19, Candido called on the residents to further comply with the directives, by wearing face masks and observing strictly other protocols as we celebrate so as to prevent the spread of Covid-19 while encouraging all to stay safe in the Area Council.

Vanguard News Nigeria