The Chartered Institute of Administration (CIA) has stressed the need for professionals to place public and employer’s interest above self.

It noted that placing one’s needs above others to the detriment of the common good has been a challenge to Nigeria’s growth and development, adding that many professionals had failed in the discharge of their duties.

The President and Chairman of Council, Samson Olopade, said this during the institute’s 46th induction ceremony, where about 133 new members were inducted into various grades of membership having completed the prescribed course of study and passed their examinations.







Olopade who hinted that admission into the professional membership of the institute was tasking and rigorous, said this was essential as the body prides itself with excellence and professionalism.







While charging the inductees to adhere strictly to the institute’s code of ethics, he added that being a member of the institute presented them the opportunity to join a credible network of competent administrators.







Olopade also advised the inductees to join district societies nearest to them to benefit from wealth of professional experience.

He also urged them to shun abuse of offices.







“Let me inform you that the institute runs programmes throughout the year to update the knowledge and skills of members. These programmes include: Continuing Membership Education and Training workshop (also known as COMET workshop); Open Workshops, Conferences, Symposia, Seminars, Public Lectures and several training courses.







“By these, the Institute does not only update the skills and knowledge of its members, but also regularly lends its voice to issues of national importance, especially as they concern the practice of Administration.







“As professionals, we are required to place public or employer’s interest above self interest in our respective organisations. This has been a great challenge to our nation and many professionals have failed in this area.