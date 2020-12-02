Singer, Ciara and her husband are proving to be multifaceted entrepreneurs with their continuous expansion into the fashion industry.

The couple who recently released their his and hers perfume line, R&C have also launched a fashion line, ‘The House of LR&C’ and named their first collection, Human Nation. The collection which consists mainly of hooded sweatshirts has inscriptions such as love, respect, care on it. The brand offers classic pieces with a modern athletic fit to gender neutral essentials from

Ciara shared the news of the family’s newest business endeavour via her Instagram page, saying, “Incredibly proud to announce our Fashion House, The House of LR&C and introduce our newest brand, Human Nation! Love. Respect. Care. Love, Russell & Ciara. The House of LR&C’s approach to sustainability covers all stages of development cycle from creation to consumer. It’s our goal to create good brands that embody these.”

Russel and Ciara partnered with Christine Day, former CEO of Lululemon to launch a fashion house built with a focus on doing good.

The new concept for the couple is aiming to ‘democratizing fashion,’ by destroying barriers in what has traditionally been an exclusive industry. In hopes, The House of LR&C will build brands with community at the helm.

“The world needs brands that are an extension of us all, ones that mirror our values and strengthen our planet, our people, and our communities,” Christine Day, Co-Founder and President of The House of LR&C exclaimed.

Registered as a Public Benefits Corp (PBC) and B-corp pending company, The House of LR&C is committed to delivering on the tangible social and environmental sustainability goals developed by the United Nations.

In addition, 3% of net revenue for every purchase going to the Why Not You foundation to empower youth. It doesn’t get more couple goals than Russel Wilson and Ciara.