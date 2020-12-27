Book title: A Circle Never Broken



Author: Onwanyi Ulegede



Year of Publication: 2018



Number of Pages: 70 pages (43 poems)



Reviewer: Hope Enyi-Idani



Publishers: Chapuga

POETRY, like other forms of literature, is written to share ideas, express emotions and tell stories through imagery, metaphor and generally dense language. In poetry, words are strung together with great skill to make otherwise ordinary images and ideas seem novel and interesting. The importance of aesthetics in achieving the heightened expression referred to here in poetry cannot be overstated. The worry is that some poets, in the process of paying attention to aesthetics, lose sight of their duty as poets to make impassioned and sustained effort to bring about social or political change in the society. A good poem is a poem that gives attention to artistry and at the same time has a pertinent message for the reader. This review of Ulegede’s A CIRCLE NEVER BROKEN assesses the poems in the collection to see how the poet has balanced her handling of aesthetics as well as themes.

The first striking thing about Ulegede’s collection of poetry is the use of imagery. Imagery is simply defined as the use of words to create images. This technique is said to be the livewire of poetry as it helps to arouse intense feelings in the readers or listeners.. Ulegede has used imagery to evoke a sensory experience in the reader. Using highly descriptive language, she plays with the readers’ senses, providing them with experiences that appeal to their senses of sight, sound, smell and taste.

From the very first poem “Uphill”, the poet’s vivid description of the hill could just make you visualise the hill, absorbing the beauty of nature. This is evident in lines 4-5 o the poem:

Fresh green leaves caressed by nature

Pure water springing from the rock.

These two lines appeal to the senses of touch and sight. One can almost feel the light touch of a caring hand – the hand of nature – caressing the leaves. This also evokes the image of a lover caressing the beloved. The sight of pure water springing from a rock can also be easily imagined by the reader.

The use of imagery is also evident in the poem “Out comes the sun” on page 20. The use of imagery to convey the feeling of being caged and helpless is particularly noticeable in the following lines of the poem:

Hedged like a caged mouse

Trapped in invisible chains

Hurting, digging deep, tears.

These lines no doubt create the atmosphere of oppression and the feeling of empathy which the poet clearly intends to achieve in the poem. In “Anxiety” on page 28 , stanza 1 of the poem is another good example of the use of imagery by Ulegede. It reads:

She sits alms clasped between her tighs

Blood rushing through her veins

Strong, palpable thumps in her chest.

These poems and many more have the touch of imagery which has made this collection quite engaging for the reader.

Another notable poetic device that has added beauty to this collection of poetry and also aided the writer to easily convey meaning is symbolism. The poem “Mama’s Counsel” is clearly symbolic of the wisdom that comes with age and experiences while “Leer” on page 33 is symbolic of the deception that is associated with Nigerian politicians. “Superstar” on page 35 is a symbol of the rise and fall of heroes, which is typical of Nigerian politicians who want to remain in power because of the fear of what awaits them when they are no longer in power. The title poem “A circle never broken” (page 51) is symbolic of the Nigerian dilemma of running in circles as a result of our failure to learn from our mistakes. This is evident on page 52.

Substituting oil for water

Renounce and denounce representatives

Who drop their constituencies under table skirting?

To remember them at elections

With salt in milk tins and a glass of beer for each man

A psyche and a circle never broken (Lines 25 – 32).

Ulegede has also employed sound devices like onomatopoeia, alliteration, assonance and repetition in most of the poems to convey meaning This is seen in the poem “The rock” on page 15 where onomatopoeia is employed thus to show the futile struggle by the masses to wriggle free of the stranglehold of the corrupt leaders thus:

Whimpering, howling and squealing

Like a puppy kicked in the ribs (Lines 1 – 2)

The sound of these words is suggestive of their meaning and this helps to heighten the emotions they convey.

In “Mother love” on page 25, the use of both alliteration and onomatopoeia is evident in the following lines:

At birth, we purr and mew

We babble and cuddle

Pleasantly, we meddle and mess

Toddling; we scuffle and ruffle (Lines 1 – 5)

This poem is so enjoyable because of these devices. Though motherhood is tough; the musical poem has pleasantly presented the rigors of motherhood like a child’s play.

Having analysed to some extent, the aesthetic value of Ulegede’s poetry, we now look at her use of poetry as a means to create meaningful change in society. This inclination of the poet is seen in her choice of theme. Every single poem in the collection has something tangible to convey. The collection is a blend of so many themes. For instance the opening poems reflect on the theme of striving and determination. This theme is reflected in “ On my own”, “Winning spot”, “Bold face” and “The rock”.

On the other hand, a poet is more than simply an author; he is a visionary who has the ability to reveal the world’s hidden truth which most people do not see. This fact is reflected in the way the poet writes about Africa and Nigeria with themes like political deceit as evident in the poem “Leer” on page 33; the theme of oppression as seen in “Let the cat out of the bag “ (page 34), “ Who are you” on page 37, “Youth Arise” on page 55 and the title poem “ A circle never broken” which is a reflection of the unending circle of corruption and wickedness in the nation Nigeria. There are also poems in te collection that focus on love, marriage, motherhood and friendship.

It has been observed that poetry can be used to appeal to people psychologically, and that it also has therapeutic benefits.For example, Billigton and Robinson wrote on the use of poems in reading groups for women prisoners, which created strong personal resonance for the group (Billington and Robinson, 2013: 20). An example of such a poem in Ulegede’s collection poem is “Home sweet home,” a hilarious poem, though bordering on a serious issue.

In this collection of poetry, A CIRCLE NEVER BROKEN, the poet has dutifully written on themes that will serve as a tool for change to the society. However, in trying to portray meaning, the poet does not lose sight of aesthetics as is evident in her generous employment of poetic devices.