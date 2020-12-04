A 45-year-old civil servant, Sunday Asefon, has been elected the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) following its election that took place at the old parade ground in Abuja on Thursday.

According to reports, Asefon is a civil servant with the Ekiti State Government and also a PGD student of the Ekiti State University.

Asefon will now replace Bamidele Akpan as NANS president after he got 155 votes to defeat his closest rival, Olushola Oladoja, who scored 100 votes.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the Thursday election which was marred by violence saw the Department of State Security Services (DSS) arrest the public relations officer of NANS, Azeez Adeyemi after guns and ammunition were found in his possession.

Azeez Adeyemi, a student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), was said to have conveyed the weapons in a student union bus inscribed with the name of the school.

According to online media reports, hoodlums who were said to be loyal to the South-West zone of the body allegedly attacked delegates of the association who had gathered at the old parade ground in Abuja for the convention. It was also learnt at least twenty members of the association sustained various degrees of injuries.

A staunch NANS member who hails from Nasarawa State but wanted his identity masked told The Street Journal that the arrest of the PRO was true.

He confirmed that a student union bus belonging to Moshood Abiola Polytechnic was filled with weapons and after the DSS got wind of the situation, they swiftly moved and arrested all occupants of the bus who were believed to be student heads from Ogun State.

However, reports at the moment indicate that Azeez and the other student leaders arrested by the DSS have been released, while the vehicle remains in custody.

