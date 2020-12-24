By Nduka Chiejina (Assistant Editor), Abuja

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has attributed civil servants’ negligence to the fires that occur at government offices.

Mrs. Ahmed spoke on Wednesday in Abuja at the official inauguration of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation’s (AuGF’s) Fire Station.

She said: “Of recent, fire incidents have been reported in many government offices and, in most cases, such incidents were as result of failure to plan and implement fire preventive and safety measures.”

Mrs. Ahmed urged the Controller-General (CG) of the Federal Fire Service to “deployed men of the Fire Service to man this sub-station”.

She also requested that the “Federal Fire Service undertake to assist the OAuGF further by organising fire drills and other trainings to create fire awareness among the workers”.

To the workers of the Treasury, the minister urged them “to protect this facility from vandalism and cooperate with the men of the Fire Service”.

AuGF Idris Ahmed said: “A facility like this is a necessary precautionary measure that critical national infrastructure should have.”

He requested for the “full deployment of about 35 men and women to man the substation 24/7”.

Also, the Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, Dr. Liman Alhaji Ibrahim, noted that “there have been several fires and loss of lives and property nationwide”.