By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, on Monday called for an increased salary structure for judges to enable the Judiciary effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

He said: “The welfare of judicial officers is another critical issue that we can’t afford to sweep under the carpet. The paltry sum of money being collected as monthly salaries is an issue that needs urgent redress.

“The annual budget has been on a steady decline; and that has adversely affected the state of infrastructure in our courts.”

The CJN worked against disrespect of the court and its decisions and urged governors “to commence the implementation of Section 121 (3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) without further delay, as the current shenanigans being thrown up at different quarters to scuttle the good effort will only exacerbate the deplorable condition of things in the Judiciary. “

He spoke in Abuja at the special court session marking the official commencement of the Supreme Court’s 2020/2021 legal year and the confinement of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on 72 lawyers.

The Chief Justice warned against professional misconduct by lawyers, saying that they could be sanctioned.

Represented by the next most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, the CJN said: “Obedience of lawful court orders has no alternative in any sane society. A threat to this is simply a call for anarchy. I believe strongly that there is no right thinking citizen of this country, who will tread that path of infamy.

“We must respect and duly observe all the tenets of an enduring democracy. Nigeria is not a lawless society and no one, irrespective of his or her status, should turn it into one.

“Most times, some persons who, by sheer stroke of providence, find themselves in position of authority, flagrantly disobey lawful court orders, and even make a boast of it.

“Such acts will henceforth not be condoned. In fact, they will be met with severe consequences. We must extinguish such raging fire before it consumes us. Some people have now found pleasure in invading courtrooms and even assaulting judges.

“The correctional centres are not there for decoration, such literally incorrigible and obstinate elements in our midst must be tutored in those centres to deter the several others eagerly waiting in the queue to embark on such inglorious expedition. The court will not only bark but will bite harder and deeper too.

Justice Muhammad, who described this year as an unusual year, particularly with the disruptive effective of the coronavirus, noted that the Supreme Court did not do badly.

He noted that 908 cases, comprising of motions and appeals were filed in the court during the last legal year, out of which it heard 497 civil cases, 168 criminal case and 35 political, totalling 700 motions.

“In the same vein, the court considered a total number of 208 appeals, being 134 civil, 52 criminal and 22 political. In all, a total number of 189 judgments were given within the legal year under review,” he said.

The CJN, who said the Supreme Court was not impervious to corrections, urged lawyers, particularly the young ones, to always observe court rules and conduct themselves as true professionals and with dignity.

“Apart from the mode of dressing, which I have occasionally complained about, the conduct of some of them within and outside the courtrooms call for serious concern.

“ Some have turned the court premises to press interview centres where they cast all manner of aspersions on judicial officers, especially when judgments do not favour them.

“Henceforth, severe sanctions will be meted out on them, therefore, they should always show the ability and capacity to counsel clients well.”

He also noted the apex court disposed of 52 corruption and financial crime cases, the court of appeal, 121 cases, Federal High Court, 19, FCT High Court 10 cases and all state High Courts, 188 cases.

The Attorney-General of the Federal (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami urged the new Senior Advocates of Nigeria to always uphold justice and the principles of the profession.

Represented by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, Malami reminded them that their new status, “confers no immunity on the disciplinary processes of our noble profession.”

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, advocated for improved welfare for judges and enhanced protection for judicial independence.

He urged the National Judicial Council (NJC) not to relent in its efforts to rid the bench of corrupt and undisciplined elements.

Speaking for the 72 new SANs, Obafemi Adewale, former Ekiti State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, who hailed those who ensured their success, called for an increase in the number of SANs annually, as it is the case in the United Kingdom.

“In Nigeria, on the other hand, we have a little over 120,000 on the roll, an estimated 30,000 of them are in active legal practice. Yet, with the addition of 72 today, the total number of SAN from inception in 1975 is now just 620.

“This in fact, include the 108, who have passed on to the great beyond. The remaining 512 constitutes less than 2 per cent of the total population of lawyers in active practice, and certainly less than 1 per cent of the names on the roll”.