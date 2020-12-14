Breaking News

CJN Swears-In 72 New SANs, Warns Against Disobeying Court Orders

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad on Monday swore in 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria and also warned against disobeying court orders.

Although the CJN Muhammad is absent from the ceremony, the next most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour represented him and administered oaths to the new SANs.

The legal practitioners sworn-in as SANs were awarded the rank as a mark of excellence and for having distinguished themselves as Advocates and Academics.

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee had earlier in November elevated 72 lawyers to the rank of the SAN.

