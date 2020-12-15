Daily News

CJN tests positive for COVID-19

By
0
cjn-tests-positive-for-covid-19
Views: Visits 0

CJN tests positive for COVID-19

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, the CJN is presently in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, receiving treatment.

A member of the Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa disclosed this at the unveiling of the national headquarters of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Nigeria is sick and needs drastic healing — Ikimi

Previous article

NDDC: N’Delta monarch attacks Akpabio, accuses him of misleading Buhari

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News