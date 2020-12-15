The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to reports, the CJN is presently in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, receiving treatment.
A member of the Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa disclosed this at the unveiling of the national headquarters of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments