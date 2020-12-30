Lagos lawyer and clergyman, Femi Giwa-Amu has taken to his facebook to mourn his daughter, Renua, who took her life a few days ago.

Femi Giwa Amu who has been absent from social media for almost two years returned to pay his last tribute to his daughter who killed herself because the one person she thought she could trust, sexually molested her.

A day after her death, on Sunday, her father posted a non-verbal message on Facebook, a photo of a pair of hands holding a lit candle. He did not write anything about the daughter. Just a candle.

See his post here

Giwa Amu’s post attracted an outpouring of grief and sympathy from friends and relations, with some wondering about the sincerity of the post. It generated over 181 comments, with none raising an issue about the late Renua calling her father a pedophile and her subsequent suicide.

Renua, who studied at Savannah College of Art & Design in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, committed suicide on Saturday, moments after revealing her plan on her Instastory and warning that family members should not mourn her. She was the youngest of Femi Giwa-Amu’s daughters.

On 18 September, Renua had gone public to accuse her father of sexually abusing her as a child. She called the father a pedophile and claimed he molested many other kids too.

Here is her post below which she titled “A short open letter to a certain Mr OBAFEMI EHIMIGBAI GIWA-AMU”.

The open letter read in part, “I know that you are a child molester, your numerous victims outnumber you and I remember everything now. All I have to say to you is this: You, your rings of pedophiles, bullies, thieves, hired cronies and family gang can do whatever you like in eternum.

“You already do so, and my belief in karma is strong enough to know that you have already begun the processes that will eventually be your own downfall. But lately, I got triggered again into remembering details about certain threats against me and my siblings you often made against our lives if I was ever to become successful and return to Nigeria after daring to come forward with my truth.

“We both know you won’t; that is how your specific and vile pathology works. I only feel sorry for the countless women and men who consciously or unconsciously allowed you access into their lives, homes, children and businesses over the decades of your horrific schemes.

“I wished that I could make you a better man when I was little and had no choice engaging in the things I eventually believed normal because of you. Not because you even deserve the simple joy of being a good person, but because this already wicked world never needed the vile stench of a soul like yours to walk it and the day you breathe last on it, will be a purer tomorrow.

“All of that is fact, already known widely and in private, but after having to watch helplessly before while you took various jobs, titles and high positions that allowed you, smuggle and steal, trick innocent parents into sending their children places with you when really you know anything you did for money was always a reluctant business front you used to scout more victims, sophisticated scams and channels to perpetuate more crimes across international borders….

“So at this point, I just have to make a necessary, painful but awkward and public announcement for people in respectable society to understand that you should perhaps be discouraged from being such a homicidal thieving pervert, or maybe at least not be able to ask their kids to sit in your lap casually anymore.”

Continuing, Renua said in another post how her father named his third wife after her. She said,” Also, my pedophile father renamed his third wife after me and she bears the name willingly. An uncle of mine dismissed my feelings about it, saying it was intended as a compliment.

“Yet it makes my skin crawl. They always find an excuse for this man and enough is enough. My uncles and aunties who have been raining insults and campaigning against me need to ask themselves what they are truly afraid of right now. It is only the truth getting out that scares pedophiles.”

