The Presiding Bishop, Calvary Kingdom Church Int’l, Lagos, Archbishop Joseph Ojo, has lamented Nigeria’s slow pace, likening the nation to the biblical little sister of Solomon, whose growing up was impeded by so many factors.

He spoke against the backdrop of the on-going yearlong 60th Independence Anniversary celebration.

At 60, he said, Nigeria could not breastfeed its citizens and as such, there is nothing to celebrate. He acknowledged that Nigeria is divinely endowed with so many mineral/human resources, but lacks the leadership to harness the resources to its advantage.

The bishop identified areas that leadership had failed the nation to include, power supply, decayed infrastructure, bad roads and corruption in high places, among others.

Ojo said: “Do people outside this country and in civilised countries celebrate mediocrity? Do people celebrate thieves and corruption in a sane society?”

Recalling when he was 11 years old in 1960, when Nigeria gained independence, the cleric said: “We ate independence rice freely given to all students and pupils in the country. I was in primary five then.

“Do we celebrate Nigeria for not being able to fix power supply after 60 years of independence? Or we should start celebrating potholes and bad roads? Do we begin to celebrate lawless driving and corrupt policemen and women? Do we celebrate a corrupt judiciary of cash and carry? Do we celebrate the political class that is so corrupt and shameless?”

He urged Nigerians to pray, so that God will save the nation from poor leadership and selfish politicians.