By Adesina Wahab

The outgoing Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, LASU Ojo, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, on Friday recalled how a small group of people in the university community almost frustrated his efforts at repositioning the institution by trying to sabotage his programmes and policies.

He, however, noted that with clear understanding of his vision and mission for the university by majority of the workers and students, he was able to triumph over the sinister plans.

Fagbohun said this while delivering a valedictory lecture titled “LASU: My stewardship; the project; the people, the transformation,” to detail his activities and achievements in office.

“Before contesting the position of the vice chancellor of LASU, I consulted a lot of people, I even took my CV to some for their opinions and they guided me. The same thing, when I was got the job, I consulted former VCs within and outside Nigeria and drew inspirations and knowledge from them.

“Some wondered why I wanted to come and be the VC of LASU of all universities, but I had my mission and vision for the job I wanted to take and so, I was not taken unawares by the antics and machinations of a few disgruntled elements.

“To God be the glory, I have majority of workers and students on my side. The clique wanted to frustrate our efforts at sourcing funds, they wanted to set my colleagues and even the students against me, but they failed. A number of even senior academic staff stood their ground to defend me.

“The said minority group swore that they would get me out of office within six months, but to the glory of God, here we are now. Our mandate has been delivered. We have tried our best and we have changed the narrative in LASU,” he said.

While reeling out his achievements in office, the VC commended the management team, workers and students for identifying with him and helping him to run with his dream.

Leading the pack of people who testified to Fagbohun’s qualities, the wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, said she first met him when he delivered his inaugural lecture some years ago and was enamoured by his clarity of thoughts.

The Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, described Fagbohun as someone who is leaving a great legacy in LASU.

Distinguished Professor Peter Okebukola, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, Prof. Abisogun Leigh among others praised Fagbohun for changing the face of LASU and turning it around for good.

He is leaving office next month.