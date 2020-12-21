By Onimisi Alao, Yola

The Adamawa State Government insisted Monday that closure of schools across the state was not informed by resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Press Secretary to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, stressed to our correspondent that reports attributing the development to COVID-19 were not right.

The state government had on Friday announced immediate closure of all schools, but although the government gave peaking Christmas and New Year activities as reason for the closure, many reports brought COVID-19 into the picture.

“The reports must have been influenced by happenings in other states, but we in Adamawa did not close schools because of COVID-19,” Humwashi Wonosikou said.

He added that the state had been careful in the handling of COVID-19 and had no reason to panic and shut down schools.

Our correspondent reports that Adamawa currently places 29 on the table of the COVID-19 incidence, with 355 confirmed cases, 96 on admission, 238 discharged and 21 dead.