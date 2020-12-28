The sector is one of the hardest-hit sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic.With debilitating effects on airlines, ground handling firms, aeronautical agencies and others connected to the air travel value chain, 2020 is a year of turbulence for aviation. KELVIN OSA-OKUNBOR reports.

For the aviation sector, 2020 has been a year of many negatives than positives; deaths, job losses, shrinking revenues, redundancies in operations, flights bans, restrictions in flight operations and other negative developments that has turned air travel into a fear-stricken window for virus infection.

Developments in the aviation sector took a dangerous twist since March 2020 when the index case of coronavirus – an Italian, flew into the country aboard a European carrier forcing aviation and health authorities to roll out preventive measures to protect other passengers from getting infected by the deadly virus.

Besides the scare of the virus, which has since altered the stakes in air travel globally, Nigeria, alongside other countries, rolled nationwide containment and curtailment strategies to contain the spread of the disease.

Specifically, in March 2020 as the scare over the COVID -19 pandemic began to escalate, the Federal Government effected flight ban on some countries where the pandemic had harvested many deaths.

Besides the flight ban for some countries, the Federal Government went ahead to close all airports to scheduled local and international flights, save for evacuation , medical and special flights for medical supplies and persons with medical conditions.

In the succeeding weeks, the entire country was locked down forcing many carriers to send their workers on furlough and redundancies pending when there will be ease of the lockdown for economic activities. Arik Air had to fire over 300 workers.

Justifying the sack of its workers, Managing Director, Arik Air, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said the jobs erasure was due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its operations.

The struggling airline that is in receivership stated that over 50 per cent of Arik Air’s workforce of over 1,600 staff have been on furlough in the past six months on a base allowance.

But, Arik Air was not the only carrier that took such painful decision in the year under review, largest domestic carrier by fleet size – Air Peace also sacked some pilots and other workers due to the effect of the pandemic on its operations.

Its Chairman and Managing Director, Mr Allen Onyema said the devastating effects of pandemic on its operations was responsible for the sack of some pilots and supporting staff.

“The airline cannot afford to toe the path of being unable to continue to fulfill its financial obligations to its staff, external vendors, aviation agencies, maintenance organisations, insurance companies, banks and other creditors,” Onyema said.

The year is not all about job losses, but an opportunity for aviation authorities – Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) – to roll out new safety and airworthiness protocols for air travel in line with prescriptions designed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and global aviation regulator – International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Famous among these protocols was the wearing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for frontline airport workers, air crew and other critical aviation personnel.

In the year under review, a huge row broke over social and physical distancing on board aircraft, which pitted airline owners and operators against personnel of the NCAA and the Ministry of Aviation.

Industry operators, including Chairman of Air Peace, Managing Director of Aero Contractors of Nigeria, Captain Ado Sanusi and other operators, said it was not profitable for local carriers to implement social distancing on board an aircraft on account of loss of revenue that would accrue from such unoccupied seats.

In the year under review, Nigeria also muted the idea of review of its air agreements with various countries as a result of the unacceptable treatment of carriers, especially United Kingdom (UK). The inadequacies and policy inconsistencies of the government also came to fore during the year with the contracting of foreign carriers in carrying out evacuation flights.

One of the major developments that shaped activities in the sector was the controversy over the proposed N5 billion bailout funds for airlines and aviation agencies.

Regarded as paltry, experts said the proposed fund was not only insufficient, but belated if the Federal Government wanted to assist beleaguered indigenous carriers.

“This is all a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reasonable countries intervened in their aviation industries in the second or third month. This is the eighth month and Nigeria is just responding. I think the government should just leave us to die, and then we will know that Nigeria has no aviation industry. The N4billion palliative for the aviation sector is very insensitive. I condemn it totally,” President, Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI), Dr Gbenga Olowo said.

One of the major developments was new safety programme at the airports, including decontamination of airports and disinfection of aircraft to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had done incalculable damage to air travel.

Also, aviation agencies, including FAAN, NCAA and Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), experienced significant dip in their revenue, occasioned by reduction in flight activities. These agencies draw their revenues from increasing flights at the airports.