Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

The Chief of Air Staff ( COAS) Air Marshal Sadique Abubarka has commissioned 12 blocks of flats for airmen and women at Nigeria Air Force ( NAF), Tactical Air Command ( TAC) in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

Air Marshal Abubarka was represented by Chief of Logistics, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Yakubu.

The Air Chief also presented keys to beneficiaries of the renovated houses.

He charged them to safeguard the houses.

He said the renovated quarters were part of the 2020 budget as approved by the National Assembly and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for providing funds for massive upgrading, renovation of new projects in NAF formation across the country.

He said his administration has prioritise the welfare of officers, airmen, and women of Nigeria Air Force.

On his part the Commander 151 Based Service Group ( BSG), Air Commander Adekunle Martins commended the COAS for the interest which has shown in the welfare of NAF personnel and said the officers will reciprocate the good gesture by putting in their best to protect the nation.

