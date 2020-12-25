A file photo of Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku.

The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has said that the war against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic can only be won by collaborative efforts by all Nigerians.

Ishaku stated this in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan-Abu, to commemorate Christmas.

The governor reminded Christians not to forget to pray against COVID- 19 which is still prevalent in the country even as they celebrate.

He also called for the continuation of strict compliance with the protocols of prevention which he said his administration has faithfully promoted.

While wishing Christians in the state happiness as they celebrate Christmas, the governor asked them not to forget the lessons behind the birth of Jesus.