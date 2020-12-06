Seyi Law, Stacey Aletile and their daughter, Tiwa

Nigerian stand-up comedian Seyi Law and his wife, Stacey Aletile, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Tifeoluwa.

The comedian announced the birth of their bundle of joy on his Instagram page on Sunday, December 6.

“To HIM whom all men shall bow, be all the glory. Blessed be the name of the Lord. We welcomed our new baby GIRL. Mother, Child, Tiwa and Daddy are doing well.”

Law in a another post wrote more about the baby’s name:

“According to Yoruba culture, she came on a Sunday and she can be called ABOSEDE and close to festive period, you can Abodunde, Abiodun or Abodunrin, but for Birth Certificate sake:

“TIFEOLUWA MUNACHI LAURETTA ALETILE is her name. 6/12/2020.”

The couple welcomed their first child, Tiwa, in 2016.