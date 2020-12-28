Our Reporter

NIGER State Police Command has arrested the head of Tungan-Iliya village and 10 others for alleged banditry in Mashegu Local Government.

Spokesman ASP Wasiu Abiodun said in a statement on Sunday in Minna that following intelligence report received on December 25, a police team went on a clearance operation of suspected bandits’ hideouts at Tunga-iliya forest.

“The team engaged the suspected bandits in a gun duel and arrested 11 of them, while five others were injured.

“Among the suspects were the head of Tunga-iliya village and Summaya Bello, who harbours and gives information to bandits,’’ he said.