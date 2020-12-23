Some policemen, on Monday, December 21, 2020, allegedly beat up a bus driver, an incident that brought commercial activities to a stand-still and sparked a protest.

It was gathered that the protest started after the policemen stripped the commercial driver identified as Emenike, beat him up and vandalized his vehicle after he refused to pay them a daily bribe of N100.

The incident which happened in the Ada George area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, saw aggrieved bus drivers protesting against reoccurring harassment by police officers and task force in the area.

The Drivers’ welfare Chairman, Choba unit, Bestman Chile, confirmed the incident, saying a policeman demanded a bribe from the commercial driver but he refused to offer any.

“He entered Emenike’s vehicle and told him to drive towards the police. On his way, the policeman started hitting him with a baton and fought for the control of the steering with the bus driver.

“After the driver stopped the vehicle, some policemen came and started beating Emenike, stripped him naked and vandalised his vehicle. We are drivers. We can’t fight the police. Right now, the road is blocked. We will block the road like this till when the police come to pay for this damage and treat the young man.” Mr Chile explained.

Some commercial bus drivers also accused one ‘Mama G’, a policewoman, of indiscriminate extortion.

The protest caused a gridlock in the area, leaving motorists and commuters stranded.

