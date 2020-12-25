From Osagie Otabor, Akure

Southwest governors have received a memorandum for the establishment of the South West Development Commission (SWDC).

The memorandum was presented to the Chairman of the South West Governors‘ Forum, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, by the Chairman of Technical Committee and Chief of Staff to Osun State Governor, Dr. Charles Diji Akinola.

Attorneys-General and one other nominated person each from the six states of the Southwest were members of the Technical Committee.

Akinola said the memorandum was made up of an expanded report, which looked at provisions of the bill for the proposed South West Development Commission and the observations and comments that have been made around it.

He said: “What we are presenting today is a joint memorandum, which is the resolution that has been adopted by the Technical Committee members as the outcome of this committee’s deliberation for future consideration at your level as governors.

“The Bill for an Act to establish the South West Development Commission is expected to act as a catalyst to develop the commercial and industrial potential of the Southwest, receive and manage funds from allocation of the federation for the agricultural and industrial development of the Southwest and any other related educational backwardness, as well as security and development challenges and other connected matters.”

Akinola said the bill was sponsored by Senator Ibikunle Amosun representing Ogun Central.

Governor Akeredolu praised the efforts of members of the committee in arriving at the memorandum, saying their choice by the Southwest governors was justifiable.

He thanked the committee on its position on the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN).

Members of the committee are Sir Charles Titiloye (Ondo), Mr. Femi Akande (Osun), Prof. Oyewo Oyelowo, SAN (Oyo), Mr. Gbolahan Adeniran (Ogun), Mr. Olawale Fapohunda (Ekiti) and Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN (Lagos).

Others are Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor (Political) Babatunde Odunyoye, Ogun State Commissioner for Finance Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, the Chairman, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko Governing Council, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance Mr. Akin Oyebode and Lagos State former Commissioner for Finance Mr. Ayo Gbeleyi.