Former IGP, Mike Okiro (Rtd ) inspecting the guard of honour in Calabar

…Calls on Niger Delta to embrace idea

Former Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mike Okiro ( Rtd) has asserted that Community policing if effectively implemented will no doubt deepen or democratic enterprise, enhance our unity.

He called on the people of Niger Delta to embrace the idea of community policing with vigour and utmost commitment adding that the region has so much to reap from a flourishing economy in Nigeria.

Okiro who spoke on “The Relevance of Community Policing in Nigeria” during the sensitization Awareness Campaign in Calabar said the South-South in tandem with the idea to promote security in all parts of Nigeria.

His words:” We in the South-South, have much to reap from a flourishing economy in Nigeria but as we all know, it is impossible for any economic activity to gain traction where there is a threat to peace and tranquillity, hence the need to work in tandem to promote security in all parts of Nigeria.

“Community policing in Nigeria if effectively implemented, will no doubt deepen our democratic enterprise, enhance our unity in diversity and ultimately create the conducive atmosphere for socio-economic activities to thrive all over Nigeria.

“We must take community policing as a great national task for us to make it a huge success because the greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members, we all must contribute our quota, he said.

Speaking earlier, the Cross River Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh Federal government approved the adoption of Community policing as a community based Internal security management strategy to complement the Nigeria Police in all components.

Jimoh explained that this was to allow the communities some level of participation in their own policing, as this will relief our needed manpower to other serious areas of policing.

He said: “In order to cope with the current and emerging threats and attain its internal security mandate.

“It is imperative of the police to secure the willing cooperation of the public and to maintain public respect,” he said.

